Notable Monday Option Activity: GS, BKNG, AMD

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS), where a total of 15,700 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.4% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $900 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 1,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,900 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 1,876 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 187,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 310,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5600 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,400 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5600 strike highlighted in orange:

And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 212,929 contracts, representing approximately 21.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 11,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GS options, BKNG options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.