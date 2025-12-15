Notable Monday Option Activity: GS, BKNG, AMD

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 1,876 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 187,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 310,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5600 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 10,400 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5600 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 212,929 contracts, representing approximately 21.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 40.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 11,888 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GS options, BKNG options, or AMD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
