Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOG, RKLB, AI

Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 121,275 contracts, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 10,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 23,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,900 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:
