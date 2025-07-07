Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOG, RKLB, AI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 126,513 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 28.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025 , with 11,384 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) saw options trading volume of 121,275 contracts, representing approximately 12.1 million underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 10,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 23,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $27.50 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 2,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 213,900 underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, RKLB options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.