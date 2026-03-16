Markets
GOOG

Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOG, DAL, SMTC

March 16, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 126,281 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 9,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 903,900 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 78,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 6,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 695,800 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Semtech Corp. (Symbol: SMTC) options are showing a volume of 8,200 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 820,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of SMTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,900 underlying shares of SMTC. Below is a chart showing SMTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, DAL options, or SMTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dow Component Preferreds
 Institutional Holders of DNK
 Top Stocks Held By Daniel Loeb

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dow Component Preferreds-> Institutional Holders of DNK-> Top Stocks Held By Daniel Loeb-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
DAL
SMTC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.