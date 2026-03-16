Notable Monday Option Activity: GOOG, DAL, SMTC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG), where a total of 126,281 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 19.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026 , with 9,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 903,900 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 78,873 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 6,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 695,800 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62 strike highlighted in orange:

And Semtech Corp. (Symbol: SMTC) options are showing a volume of 8,200 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 820,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.2% of SMTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,900 underlying shares of SMTC. Below is a chart showing SMTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOG options, DAL options, or SMTC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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