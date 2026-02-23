Notable Monday Option Activity: GME, OKTA, ASTH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 113,947 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 106.7% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026 , with 8,293 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 829,300 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) saw options trading volume of 28,412 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 101.8% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 12,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Astrana Health Inc (Symbol: ASTH) saw options trading volume of 5,439 contracts, representing approximately 543,900 underlying shares or approximately 89.7% of ASTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 606,540 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,397 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,700 underlying shares of ASTH. Below is a chart showing ASTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

