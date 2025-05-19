Notable Monday Option Activity: GME, NVAX, RUN

Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) options are showing a volume of 141,760 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 151.8% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 13,277 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 201,125 contracts, representing approximately 20.1 million underlying shares or approximately 131.9% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 87,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.7 million underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
