Notable Monday Option Activity: GME, ATGE, LOVE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 293,606 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 29.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 595.6% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024 , with 19,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Adtalem Global Education Inc (Symbol: ATGE) saw options trading volume of 6,022 contracts, representing approximately 602,200 underlying shares or approximately 245.5% of ATGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 245,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of ATGE. Below is a chart showing ATGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lovesac Co (Symbol: LOVE) saw options trading volume of 5,758 contracts, representing approximately 575,800 underlying shares or approximately 232.8% of LOVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 247,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,600 underlying shares of LOVE. Below is a chart showing LOVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

