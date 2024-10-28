News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: GME, ATGE, LOVE

October 28, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), where a total volume of 293,606 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 29.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 595.6% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 01, 2024, with 19,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Adtalem Global Education Inc (Symbol: ATGE) saw options trading volume of 6,022 contracts, representing approximately 602,200 underlying shares or approximately 245.5% of ATGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 245,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of ATGE. Below is a chart showing ATGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Lovesac Co (Symbol: LOVE) saw options trading volume of 5,758 contracts, representing approximately 575,800 underlying shares or approximately 232.8% of LOVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 247,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,600 underlying shares of LOVE. Below is a chart showing LOVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GME options, ATGE options, or LOVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
