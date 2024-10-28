Notable Monday Option Activity: GME, ATGE, LOVE

Adtalem Global Education Inc (Symbol: ATGE) saw options trading volume of 6,022 contracts, representing approximately 602,200 underlying shares or approximately 245.5% of ATGE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 245,325 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of ATGE. Below is a chart showing ATGE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lovesac Co (Symbol: LOVE) saw options trading volume of 5,758 contracts, representing approximately 575,800 underlying shares or approximately 232.8% of LOVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 247,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 333,600 underlying shares of LOVE. Below is a chart showing LOVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
