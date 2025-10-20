Notable Monday Option Activity: GLNG, CZR, CHCT

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 63,442 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 76.1% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 20,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:
And Community Healthcare Trust Inc (Symbol: CHCT) saw options trading volume of 1,455 contracts, representing approximately 145,500 underlying shares or approximately 67.9% of CHCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 214,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,900 underlying shares of CHCT. Below is a chart showing CHCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
