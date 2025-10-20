Notable Monday Option Activity: GLNG, CZR, CHCT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Golar LNG Ltd (Symbol: GLNG), where a total volume of 9,756 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 975,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78% of GLNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $34 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 2,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,600 underlying shares of GLNG. Below is a chart showing GLNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $34 strike highlighted in orange:

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) saw options trading volume of 63,442 contracts, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares or approximately 76.1% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22 strike put option expiring October 24, 2025, with 20,790 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22 strike highlighted in orange:

And Community Healthcare Trust Inc (Symbol: CHCT) saw options trading volume of 1,455 contracts, representing approximately 145,500 underlying shares or approximately 67.9% of CHCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 214,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,900 underlying shares of CHCT. Below is a chart showing CHCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GLNG options, CZR options, or CHCT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.