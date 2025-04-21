Notable Monday Option Activity: GE, ELF, PCT

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 15,970 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,100 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) options are showing a volume of 14,302 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
