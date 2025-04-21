Markets
GE

Notable Monday Option Activity: GE, ELF, PCT

April 21, 2025 — 03:50 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), where a total of 43,163 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.6% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 4,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 459,000 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 15,970 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.1% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 4,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 472,100 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) options are showing a volume of 14,302 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.1% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GE options, ELF options, or PCT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Also see:
