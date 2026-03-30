Notable Monday Option Activity: FSLR, COIN, AXS

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 115,512 contracts, representing approximately 11.6 million underlying shares or approximately 89.9% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026, with 6,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 698,300 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS) saw options trading volume of 3,765 contracts, representing approximately 376,500 underlying shares or approximately 70.9% of AXS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 531,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,100 underlying shares of AXS. Below is a chart showing AXS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, COIN options, or AXS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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