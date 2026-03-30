Markets
FSLR

Notable Monday Option Activity: FSLR, COIN, AXS

March 30, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 16,077 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 3,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,600 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 115,512 contracts, representing approximately 11.6 million underlying shares or approximately 89.9% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026, with 6,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 698,300 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS) saw options trading volume of 3,765 contracts, representing approximately 376,500 underlying shares or approximately 70.9% of AXS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 531,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,100 underlying shares of AXS. Below is a chart showing AXS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, COIN options, or AXS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Selling Puts For Income
 JSML Videos
 Dividend Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Selling Puts For Income-> JSML Videos-> Dividend Articles-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FSLR
COIN
AXS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.