Notable Monday Option Activity: FSLR, COIN, AXS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 16,077 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 90.8% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028 , with 3,456 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,600 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 115,512 contracts, representing approximately 11.6 million underlying shares or approximately 89.9% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $202.50 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026, with 6,983 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 698,300 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $202.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd (Symbol: AXS) saw options trading volume of 3,765 contracts, representing approximately 376,500 underlying shares or approximately 70.9% of AXS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 531,015 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,741 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 374,100 underlying shares of AXS. Below is a chart showing AXS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, COIN options, or AXS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.