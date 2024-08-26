Notable Monday Option Activity: FNF, ELF, NSSC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fidelity National Financial Inc (Symbol: FNF), where a total of 10,686 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 108.3% of FNF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 986,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024 , with 5,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 542,100 underlying shares of FNF. Below is a chart showing FNF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) saw options trading volume of 21,584 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 99.2% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 2,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 238,500 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC) saw options trading volume of 2,845 contracts, representing approximately 284,500 underlying shares or approximately 98.2% of NSSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 289,585 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,541 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,100 underlying shares of NSSC. Below is a chart showing NSSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

