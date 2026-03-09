Notable Monday Option Activity: FLY, AMD, UTHR

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Firefly Aerospace Inc (Symbol: FLY), where a total volume of 28,368 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 115.7% of FLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $24 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 9,238 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 923,800 underlying shares of FLY. Below is a chart showing FLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 359,964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 36.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.6% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring March 13, 2026, with 34,420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR) options are showing a volume of 3,679 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 367,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.1% of UTHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 403,810 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $560 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 754 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,400 underlying shares of UTHR. Below is a chart showing UTHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $560 strike highlighted in orange:

