Notable Monday Option Activity: FLG, VSAT, AAOI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Flagstar Bank, National Association (Symbol: FLG), where a total volume of 23,726 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.3% of FLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 15,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of FLG. Below is a chart showing FLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Viasat Inc (Symbol: VSAT) options are showing a volume of 10,651 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of VSAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 4,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,000 underlying shares of VSAT. Below is a chart showing VSAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) options are showing a volume of 25,636 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.2% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 18,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

