FIZZ

Notable Monday Option Activity: FIZZ, OKTA, WBA

August 25, 2025 — 04:02 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in National Beverage Corp. (Symbol: FIZZ), where a total volume of 1,513 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 151,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.8% of FIZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 145,765 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,100 underlying shares of FIZZ. Below is a chart showing FIZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Okta Inc (Symbol: OKTA) options are showing a volume of 28,606 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.2% of OKTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring August 29, 2025, with 2,078 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 207,800 underlying shares of OKTA. Below is a chart showing OKTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 67,437 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.8% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 9,314 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 931,400 underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FIZZ options, OKTA options, or WBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

