FISV

Notable Monday Option Activity: FISV, EXE, LRCX

February 09, 2026 — 01:36 pm EST

February 09, 2026 — 01:36 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FISV), where a total volume of 92,657 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 91.4% of FISV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 36,984 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of FISV. Below is a chart showing FISV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) options are showing a volume of 29,906 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.3% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 100,575 contracts, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares or approximately 72.1% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 40,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

