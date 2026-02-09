Notable Monday Option Activity: FISV, EXE, LRCX

Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) options are showing a volume of 29,906 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 89.3% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) saw options trading volume of 100,575 contracts, representing approximately 10.1 million underlying shares or approximately 72.1% of LRCX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 40,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of LRCX. Below is a chart showing LRCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FISV options, EXE options, or LRCX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Funds Holding IQM
VREX Average Annual Return
Funds Holding OBAF
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.