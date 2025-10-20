Notable Monday Option Activity: FI, BX, KRYS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fiserv Inc (Symbol: FI), where a total of 27,450 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.1% of FI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 10,442 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of FI. Below is a chart showing FI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 20,826 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 4,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 489,000 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And Krystal Biotech Inc (Symbol: KRYS) saw options trading volume of 1,669 contracts, representing approximately 166,900 underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of KRYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 302,510 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 75,000 underlying shares of KRYS. Below is a chart showing KRYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FI options, BX options, or KRYS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.