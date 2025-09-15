Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: FERG, ELF, FDS

September 15, 2025 — 03:40 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ferguson Enterprises Inc (Symbol: FERG), where a total of 10,044 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59% of FERG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,700 underlying shares of FERG. Below is a chart showing FERG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 10,375 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,700 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS) options are showing a volume of 2,477 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 247,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of FDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,400 underlying shares of FDS. Below is a chart showing FDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FERG options, ELF options, or FDS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
