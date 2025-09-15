Notable Monday Option Activity: FERG, ELF, FDS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ferguson Enterprises Inc (Symbol: FERG), where a total of 10,044 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59% of FERG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 1,857 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 185,700 underlying shares of FERG. Below is a chart showing FERG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 10,375 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.9% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,700 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS) options are showing a volume of 2,477 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 247,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.7% of FDS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 436,945 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 534 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,400 underlying shares of FDS. Below is a chart showing FDS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

