Markets
FCX

Notable Monday Option Activity: FCX, HE, EXPE

November 17, 2025 — 03:38 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total of 60,348 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 7,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,400 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE) saw options trading volume of 7,265 contracts, representing approximately 726,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of HE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 616,000 underlying shares of HE. Below is a chart showing HE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 9,322 contracts, representing approximately 932,200 underlying shares or approximately 41% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,900 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FCX options, HE options, or EXPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Technology Dividend Stock List
 CNO shares outstanding history
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DJT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Technology Dividend Stock List-> CNO shares outstanding history-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DJT-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FCX
HE
EXPE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.