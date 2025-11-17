Notable Monday Option Activity: FCX, HE, EXPE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX), where a total of 60,348 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.5% of FCX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 7,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 720,400 underlying shares of FCX. Below is a chart showing FCX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (Symbol: HE) saw options trading volume of 7,265 contracts, representing approximately 726,500 underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of HE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,160 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 616,000 underlying shares of HE. Below is a chart showing HE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 9,322 contracts, representing approximately 932,200 underlying shares or approximately 41% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 849 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,900 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FCX options, HE options, or EXPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

