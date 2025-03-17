Notable Monday Option Activity: EYE, ORCL, RH

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 60,650 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,800 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 4,753 contracts, representing approximately 475,300 underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 920,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $237.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,500 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $237.50 strike highlighted in orange:
