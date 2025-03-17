News & Insights

Markets
EYE

Notable Monday Option Activity: EYE, ORCL, RH

March 17, 2025 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in National Vision Holdings Inc (Symbol: EYE), where a total volume of 9,018 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 901,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.2% of EYE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,300 underlying shares of EYE. Below is a chart showing EYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 60,650 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,800 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 4,753 contracts, representing approximately 475,300 underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 920,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $237.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,500 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $237.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EYE options, ORCL options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SPPP YTD Return
 CDR market cap history
 ETFs Holding MKTX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SPPP YTD Return-> CDR market cap history-> ETFs Holding MKTX-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EYE
ORCL
RH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.