Notable Monday Option Activity: EYE, ORCL, RH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in National Vision Holdings Inc (Symbol: EYE), where a total volume of 9,018 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 901,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.2% of EYE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 3,013 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,300 underlying shares of EYE. Below is a chart showing EYE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) saw options trading volume of 60,650 contracts, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares or approximately 52.1% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 3,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 369,800 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And RH (Symbol: RH) saw options trading volume of 4,753 contracts, representing approximately 475,300 underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 920,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $237.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 375 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 37,500 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $237.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EYE options, ORCL options, or RH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.