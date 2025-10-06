Notable Monday Option Activity: EVER, CAR, STZ

Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) options are showing a volume of 8,765 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 876,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 117.1% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 748,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) options are showing a volume of 31,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.3% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring October 10, 2025, with 1,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,300 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
