Notable Monday Option Activity: ESTC, P, MP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC), where a total volume of 10,811 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.8% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 5,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 529,100 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Everpure Inc (Symbol: P) saw options trading volume of 15,065 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of P's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,500 underlying shares of P. Below is a chart showing P's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 33,477 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 19, 2027, with 4,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,900 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ESTC options, P options, or MP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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