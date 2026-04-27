Notable Monday Option Activity: ESTC, P, MP

Everpure Inc (Symbol: P) saw options trading volume of 15,065 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of P's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,500 underlying shares of P. Below is a chart showing P's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 33,477 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 19, 2027, with 4,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,900 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ESTC options, P options, or MP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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Also see: Ex-Dividend Calendar
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