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ESTC

Notable Monday Option Activity: ESTC, P, MP

April 27, 2026 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Elastic NV (Symbol: ESTC), where a total volume of 10,811 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.8% of ESTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 529,100 underlying shares of ESTC. Below is a chart showing ESTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Everpure Inc (Symbol: P) saw options trading volume of 15,065 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 58.1% of P's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 5,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,500 underlying shares of P. Below is a chart showing P's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) saw options trading volume of 33,477 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring March 19, 2027, with 4,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 432,900 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ESTC options, P options, or MP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Ex-Dividend Calendar
 PSMT Past Earnings
 High Yield Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Ex-Dividend Calendar-> PSMT Past Earnings-> High Yield Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ESTC
P
MP

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