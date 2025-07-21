Notable Monday Option Activity: EQT, WMT, ENPH

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT), where a total of 38,586 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.4% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $56 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025 , with 6,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 676,400 underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $56 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 71,320 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 11,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) options are showing a volume of 38,641 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 397,900 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EQT options, WMT options, or ENPH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

