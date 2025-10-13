Notable Monday Option Activity: EOSE, GRND, BKNG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in EOS Energy Enterprises Inc (Symbol: EOSE), where a total of 295,190 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 29.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 131.2% of EOSE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 24,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of EOSE. Below is a chart showing EOSE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Grindr Inc (Symbol: GRND) saw options trading volume of 22,810 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 111.2% of GRND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 7,938 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 793,800 underlying shares of GRND. Below is a chart showing GRND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 2,283 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 228,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.7% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 236,075 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5700 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 76 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,600 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5700 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for EOSE options, GRND options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

