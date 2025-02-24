Notable Monday Option Activity: EAT, DV, FDX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT), where a total of 8,062 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 806,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025 , with 2,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,400 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (Symbol: DV) saw options trading volume of 5,686 contracts, representing approximately 568,600 underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of DV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,300 underlying shares of DV. Below is a chart showing DV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 8,384 contracts, representing approximately 838,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

