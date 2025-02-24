News & Insights

Markets
EAT

Notable Monday Option Activity: EAT, DV, FDX

February 24, 2025 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Brinker International, Inc. (Symbol: EAT), where a total of 8,062 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 806,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.1% of EAT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,524 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,400 underlying shares of EAT. Below is a chart showing EAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (Symbol: DV) saw options trading volume of 5,686 contracts, representing approximately 568,600 underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of DV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 4,313 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 431,300 underlying shares of DV. Below is a chart showing DV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 8,384 contracts, representing approximately 838,400 underlying shares or approximately 46.7% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EAT options, DV options, or FDX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Barry Rosenstein Stock Picks
 BKEP Insider Buying
 TXO Dividend History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Barry Rosenstein Stock Picks-> BKEP Insider Buying-> TXO Dividend History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EAT
DV
FDX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.