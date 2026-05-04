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DUOL

Notable Monday Option Activity: DUOL, INSW, UPS

May 04, 2026 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL), where a total of 28,679 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 164% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $97 strike put option expiring May 08, 2026, with 4,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 407,300 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $97 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

International Seaways Inc (Symbol: INSW) options are showing a volume of 8,015 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 801,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 156.9% of INSW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 510,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 433,400 underlying shares of INSW. Below is a chart showing INSW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 77,488 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 149% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring May 08, 2026, with 2,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,700 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DUOL options, INSW options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Jim Simons
 Institutional Holders of SLXN
 Selling Calls For Income

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Jim Simons-> Institutional Holders of SLXN-> Selling Calls For Income-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DUOL
INSW
UPS

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