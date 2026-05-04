Notable Monday Option Activity: DUOL, INSW, UPS

International Seaways Inc (Symbol: INSW) options are showing a volume of 8,015 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 801,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 156.9% of INSW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 510,820 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 4,334 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 433,400 underlying shares of INSW. Below is a chart showing INSW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 77,488 contracts, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares or approximately 149% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring May 08, 2026, with 2,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,700 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DUOL options, INSW options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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