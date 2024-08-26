Notable Monday Option Activity: DKS, HUN, CRWD

Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN) options are showing a volume of 11,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of HUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 9,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 904,100 underlying shares of HUN. Below is a chart showing HUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 47,780 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 2,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,200 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
