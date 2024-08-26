Notable Monday Option Activity: DKS, HUN, CRWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), where a total volume of 5,436 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 543,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.7% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 880,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025 , with 1,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,000 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN) options are showing a volume of 11,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of HUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 9,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 904,100 underlying shares of HUN. Below is a chart showing HUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 47,780 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 2,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,200 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DKS options, HUN options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.