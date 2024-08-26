News & Insights

Markets
DKS

Notable Monday Option Activity: DKS, HUN, CRWD

August 26, 2024 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), where a total volume of 5,436 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 543,600 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.7% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 880,910 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 1,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,000 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN) options are showing a volume of 11,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.6% of HUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 9,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 904,100 underlying shares of HUN. Below is a chart showing HUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 47,780 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.4% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring August 30, 2024, with 2,112 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 211,200 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DKS options, HUN options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stock DMA
 Institutional Holders of ITW
 ETFs Holding KEYS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DKS
HUN
CRWD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.