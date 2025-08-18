Notable Monday Option Activity: DKNG, TEM, DAY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total volume of 58,214 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.7% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025 , with 8,858 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 885,800 underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM) options are showing a volume of 61,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of TEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $76 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 8,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 877,700 underlying shares of TEM. Below is a chart showing TEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dayforce Inc (Symbol: DAY) options are showing a volume of 10,720 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of DAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,700 underlying shares of DAY. Below is a chart showing DAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DKNG options, TEM options, or DAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

