Notable Monday Option Activity: DKNG, TEM, DAY

Tempus AI Inc (Symbol: TEM) options are showing a volume of 61,113 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58% of TEM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $76 strike call option expiring August 22, 2025, with 8,777 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 877,700 underlying shares of TEM. Below is a chart showing TEM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $76 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dayforce Inc (Symbol: DAY) options are showing a volume of 10,720 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of DAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,827 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 282,700 underlying shares of DAY. Below is a chart showing DAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DKNG options, TEM options, or DAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
