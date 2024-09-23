News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: DKNG, STNG, GS

September 23, 2024 — 03:48 pm EDT

September 23, 2024 — 03:48 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG), where a total of 55,070 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.9% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40.50 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 10,492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 4,275 contracts, representing approximately 427,500 underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 665,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,800 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 12,564 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $580 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
