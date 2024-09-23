Notable Monday Option Activity: DKNG, STNG, GS

Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG) saw options trading volume of 4,275 contracts, representing approximately 427,500 underlying shares or approximately 64.2% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 665,825 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 2,158 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,800 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 12,564 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 63.4% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $580 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,000 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $580 strike highlighted in orange:
