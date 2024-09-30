Notable Monday Option Activity: DIS, DOLE, SQ

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS), where a total of 58,774 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.5% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 8,219 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 821,900 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Dole plc (Symbol: DOLE) options are showing a volume of 5,139 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 513,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.1% of DOLE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 801,605 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,500 underlying shares of DOLE. Below is a chart showing DOLE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Block Inc (Symbol: SQ) options are showing a volume of 35,729 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.7% of SQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 349,600 underlying shares of SQ. Below is a chart showing SQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

