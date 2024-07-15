Notable Monday Option Activity: DELL, SLB, HPP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total of 67,145 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.8% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024 , with 7,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 724,900 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) saw options trading volume of 50,340 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 15,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP) options are showing a volume of 9,399 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 939,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of HPP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 620,600 underlying shares of HPP. Below is a chart showing HPP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DELL options, SLB options, or HPP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.