Notable Monday Option Activity: DELL, SLB, HPP

Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) saw options trading volume of 50,340 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 15,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP) options are showing a volume of 9,399 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 939,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of HPP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 620,600 underlying shares of HPP. Below is a chart showing HPP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DELL options, SLB options, or HPP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: UPNT Insider Buying
Funds Holding AESR
WNC YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.