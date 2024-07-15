News & Insights

Markets
DELL

Notable Monday Option Activity: DELL, SLB, HPP

July 15, 2024 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total of 67,145 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.8% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 7,249 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 724,900 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) saw options trading volume of 50,340 contracts, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of SLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 15,775 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SLB. Below is a chart showing SLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (Symbol: HPP) options are showing a volume of 9,399 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 939,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of HPP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 6,206 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 620,600 underlying shares of HPP. Below is a chart showing HPP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DELL options, SLB options, or HPP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 UPNT Insider Buying
 Funds Holding AESR
 WNC YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DELL
SLB
HPP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.