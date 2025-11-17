Notable Monday Option Activity: DELL, FFIV, CVS

F5 Inc (Symbol: FFIV) saw options trading volume of 7,250 contracts, representing approximately 725,000 underlying shares or approximately 64.4% of FFIV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,900 underlying shares of FFIV. Below is a chart showing FFIV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:
And CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) options are showing a volume of 41,298 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.8% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $82 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 23,549 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $82 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DELL options, FFIV options, or CVS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
