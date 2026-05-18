Notable Monday Option Activity: DECK, ORCL, APP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK), where a total volume of 10,567 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.6% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 22, 2026 , with 2,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,000 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 148,731 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 13,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 23,542 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 1,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,400 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DECK options, ORCL options, or APP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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