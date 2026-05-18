Markets
DECK

Notable Monday Option Activity: DECK, ORCL, APP

May 18, 2026 — 01:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK), where a total volume of 10,567 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.6% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring May 22, 2026, with 2,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,000 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 148,731 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.4% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring May 29, 2026, with 13,371 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 23,542 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50.1% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 1,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,400 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DECK options, ORCL options, or APP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Closed End Fund Screener
 LPLA Dividend Growth Rate
 Dividend Growth Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Closed End Fund Screener-> LPLA Dividend Growth Rate-> Dividend Growth Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DECK
ORCL
APP

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