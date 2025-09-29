Notable Monday Option Activity: DDOG, OSCR, CLF

Markets
September 29, 2025 — 03:23 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total volume of 23,092 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,958 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,800 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Oscar Health Inc (Symbol: OSCR) options are showing a volume of 93,443 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.2% of OSCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 22,591 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of OSCR. Below is a chart showing OSCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) options are showing a volume of 108,156 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.7% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 30,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DDOG options, OSCR options, or CLF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

