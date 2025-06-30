Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: DDOG, IONQ, DAVE

June 30, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total volume of 26,249 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.9% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 3,866 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 386,600 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) saw options trading volume of 127,115 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 9,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 904,700 underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dave Inc (Symbol: DAVE) options are showing a volume of 2,545 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 254,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of DAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 476,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,100 underlying shares of DAVE. Below is a chart showing DAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DDOG options, IONQ options, or DAVE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
