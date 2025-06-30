Notable Monday Option Activity: DDOG, IONQ, DAVE

Ionq Inc (Symbol: IONQ) saw options trading volume of 127,115 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 54.6% of IONQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 9,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 904,700 underlying shares of IONQ. Below is a chart showing IONQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dave Inc (Symbol: DAVE) options are showing a volume of 2,545 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 254,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.4% of DAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 476,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,100 underlying shares of DAVE. Below is a chart showing DAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
