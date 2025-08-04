Notable Monday Option Activity: DAVE, WWW, ETN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Dave Inc (Symbol: DAVE), where a total volume of 2,683 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 268,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.2% of DAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 621,355 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025 , with 1,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,700 underlying shares of DAVE. Below is a chart showing DAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (Symbol: WWW) options are showing a volume of 6,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 637,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.8% of WWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,700 underlying shares of WWW. Below is a chart showing WWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) saw options trading volume of 9,099 contracts, representing approximately 909,900 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of ETN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 797 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,700 underlying shares of ETN. Below is a chart showing ETN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DAVE options, WWW options, or ETN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

