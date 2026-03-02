Notable Monday Option Activity: DAVE, DHT, SIG

DHT Holdings Inc (Symbol: DHT) saw options trading volume of 27,227 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 66.7% of DHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,400 underlying shares of DHT. Below is a chart showing DHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) options are showing a volume of 5,204 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 520,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 794,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 2,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,000 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DAVE options, DHT options, or SIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Sempra Technical Analysis
CROC YTD Return
MPX Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.