Notable Monday Option Activity: DAVE, DHT, SIG

March 02, 2026 — 03:32 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dave Inc (Symbol: DAVE), where a total of 3,609 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 360,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 68.3% of DAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 528,595 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,400 underlying shares of DAVE. Below is a chart showing DAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

DHT Holdings Inc (Symbol: DHT) saw options trading volume of 27,227 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 66.7% of DHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 319,400 underlying shares of DHT. Below is a chart showing DHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) options are showing a volume of 5,204 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 520,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.5% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 794,690 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 13, 2026, with 2,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,000 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DAVE options, DHT options, or SIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

