Notable Monday Option Activity: DAL, GOOG, COIN

January 12, 2026 — 01:57 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), where a total volume of 66,096 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.3% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 681,000 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 188,427 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 12,522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 69,648 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 88.4% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 372,100 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

