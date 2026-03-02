Notable Monday Option Activity: DAKT, LITE, OKLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Daktronics Inc. (Symbol: DAKT), where a total volume of 3,020 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 302,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.7% of DAKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 647,060 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026 , with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of DAKT. Below is a chart showing DAKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) saw options trading volume of 26,526 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.3% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $800 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,104 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 110,400 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oklo Inc (Symbol: OKLO) saw options trading volume of 37,863 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 43.4% of OKLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring March 06, 2026, with 5,363 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 536,300 underlying shares of OKLO. Below is a chart showing OKLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DAKT options, LITE options, or OKLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.