Notable Monday Option Activity: CWAN, GS, BKNG

December 22, 2025 — 03:19 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWAN), where a total volume of 59,409 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.7% of CWAN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 34,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares of CWAN. Below is a chart showing CWAN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 20,992 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 91.7% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,100 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 2,736 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 273,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 299,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4800 strike put option expiring December 26, 2025, with 191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,100 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4800 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CWAN options, GS options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

