Notable Monday Option Activity: CWAN, GS, BKNG

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) saw options trading volume of 20,992 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 91.7% of GS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 761 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,100 underlying shares of GS. Below is a chart showing GS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:
And Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) options are showing a volume of 2,736 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 273,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.4% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 299,375 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $4800 strike put option expiring December 26, 2025, with 191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 19,100 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $4800 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CWAN options, GS options, or BKNG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Analyst Actions
FTK shares outstanding history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SFLR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.