Notable Monday Option Activity: CVNA, APP, WULF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 26,546 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 104.1% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring October 25, 2024 , with 2,644 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,400 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 35,925 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 96.7% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 403,200 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And TeraWulf Inc. (Symbol: WULF) options are showing a volume of 182,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 18.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.3% of WULF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 24,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of WULF. Below is a chart showing WULF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, APP options, or WULF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.