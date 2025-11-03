Notable Monday Option Activity: CVNA, AMKR, MET

Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR) saw options trading volume of 42,376 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 127.1% of AMKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 8,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 868,900 underlying shares of AMKR. Below is a chart showing AMKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) saw options trading volume of 31,933 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 114% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 15,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, AMKR options, or MET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Mortgage REITs Hedge Funds Are Selling
CXDC Options Chain
EFV Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.