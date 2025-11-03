Notable Monday Option Activity: CVNA, AMKR, MET

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 50,356 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 141.8% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring November 14, 2025 , with 4,227 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 422,700 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR) saw options trading volume of 42,376 contracts, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares or approximately 127.1% of AMKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 8,689 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 868,900 underlying shares of AMKR. Below is a chart showing AMKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) saw options trading volume of 31,933 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 114% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 15,361 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

