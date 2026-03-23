Markets
CVGW

Notable Monday Option Activity: CVGW, GOOGL, WEN

March 23, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Calavo Growers, Inc. (Symbol: CVGW), where a total of 3,179 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 317,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 144.2% of CVGW's average daily trading volume over the past month of 220,390 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,900 underlying shares of CVGW. Below is a chart showing CVGW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 285,809 contracts, representing approximately 28.6 million underlying shares or approximately 97% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 36,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN) saw options trading volume of 79,585 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 93.2% of WEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 75,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares of WEN. Below is a chart showing WEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CVGW options, GOOGL options, or WEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Services Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
 SPGC Historical Stock Prices
 Precious Metals Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Services Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> SPGC Historical Stock Prices-> Precious Metals Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CVGW
GOOGL
WEN

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