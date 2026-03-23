Notable Monday Option Activity: CVGW, GOOGL, WEN

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) saw options trading volume of 285,809 contracts, representing approximately 28.6 million underlying shares or approximately 97% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 29.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 36,344 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wendy's Co (Symbol: WEN) saw options trading volume of 79,585 contracts, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares or approximately 93.2% of WEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 75,286 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares of WEN. Below is a chart showing WEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVGW options, GOOGL options, or WEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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