Notable Monday Option Activity: CTVA, MARA, MPW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA), where a total of 23,457 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 55% of CTVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 20,398 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CTVA. Below is a chart showing CTVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) options are showing a volume of 222,849 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 8,054 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 805,400 underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) saw options trading volume of 41,089 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 51.2% of MPW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5.50 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 16,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of MPW. Below is a chart showing MPW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CTVA options, MARA options, or MPW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Also see:

