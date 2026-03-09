Notable Monday Option Activity: CRWD, OLMA, COF

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: OLMA) saw options trading volume of 6,864 contracts, representing approximately 686,400 underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of OLMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,400 underlying shares of OLMA. Below is a chart showing OLMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 27,954 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,600 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, OLMA options, or COF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
