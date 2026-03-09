Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: CRWD, OLMA, COF

March 09, 2026 — 03:24 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 31,258 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.1% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring March 13, 2026, with 1,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: OLMA) saw options trading volume of 6,864 contracts, representing approximately 686,400 underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of OLMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,400 underlying shares of OLMA. Below is a chart showing OLMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 27,954 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,600 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, OLMA options, or COF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
