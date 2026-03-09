Notable Monday Option Activity: CRWD, OLMA, COF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD), where a total volume of 31,258 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.1% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $390 strike put option expiring March 13, 2026 , with 1,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 149,900 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: OLMA) saw options trading volume of 6,864 contracts, representing approximately 686,400 underlying shares or approximately 55.1% of OLMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,400 underlying shares of OLMA. Below is a chart showing OLMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And Capital One Financial Corp (Symbol: COF) saw options trading volume of 27,954 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 51.7% of COF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 4,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,600 underlying shares of COF. Below is a chart showing COF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRWD options, OLMA options, or COF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.