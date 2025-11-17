Notable Monday Option Activity: CRSP, STZ, AVGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (Symbol: CRSP), where a total of 12,088 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of CRSP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 2,588 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,800 underlying shares of CRSP. Below is a chart showing CRSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 11,113 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,925 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,500 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 91,512 contracts, representing approximately 9.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring November 28, 2025, with 4,673 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,300 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRSP options, STZ options, or AVGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.