Notable Monday Option Activity: CRM, HIMS, WYNN

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 141,017 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 7,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 744,700 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 6,974 contracts, representing approximately 697,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,600 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
