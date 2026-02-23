Markets
Notable Monday Option Activity: CRM, HIMS, WYNN

February 23, 2026 — 03:31 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 58,215 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.3% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 13.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,931 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,100 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 141,017 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 14.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 7,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 744,700 underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 6,974 contracts, representing approximately 697,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.3% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,696 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,600 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRM options, HIMS options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

