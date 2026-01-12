Notable Monday Option Activity: CRK, MSFT, CLW

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 171,422 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:
And Clearwater Paper Corp (Symbol: CLW) options are showing a volume of 1,524 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 152,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76% of CLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 200,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of CLW. Below is a chart showing CLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRK options, MSFT options, or CLW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Nelson Peltz
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LAZ
JNUG shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.