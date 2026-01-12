Markets
CRK

Notable Monday Option Activity: CRK, MSFT, CLW

January 12, 2026 — 03:31 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Comstock Resources Inc (Symbol: CRK), where a total of 20,891 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.2% of CRK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026, with 19,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of CRK. Below is a chart showing CRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 171,422 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Clearwater Paper Corp (Symbol: CLW) options are showing a volume of 1,524 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 152,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76% of CLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 200,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of CLW. Below is a chart showing CLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRK options, MSFT options, or CLW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Nelson Peltz
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LAZ
 JNUG shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Nelson Peltz-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LAZ-> JNUG shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRK
MSFT
CLW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.