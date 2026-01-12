Notable Monday Option Activity: CRK, MSFT, CLW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Comstock Resources Inc (Symbol: CRK), where a total of 20,891 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.2% of CRK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026 , with 19,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of CRK. Below is a chart showing CRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) options are showing a volume of 171,422 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 17.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.4% of MSFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $510 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 10,335 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of MSFT. Below is a chart showing MSFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

And Clearwater Paper Corp (Symbol: CLW) options are showing a volume of 1,524 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 152,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76% of CLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 200,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,510 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 151,000 underlying shares of CLW. Below is a chart showing CLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRK options, MSFT options, or CLW options

