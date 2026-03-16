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CR

Notable Monday Option Activity: CR, PCVX, PIPR

March 16, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crane Co (Symbol: CR), where a total of 3,621 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 362,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 96.2% of CR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 376,265 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,000 underlying shares of CR. Below is a chart showing CR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Vaxcyte Inc (Symbol: PCVX) options are showing a volume of 11,180 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.9% of PCVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 3,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,000 underlying shares of PCVX. Below is a chart showing PCVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR) options are showing a volume of 1,647 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 164,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81% of PIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 203,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,000 underlying shares of PIPR. Below is a chart showing PIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CR options, PCVX options, or PIPR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Barry Rosenstein Stock Picks
 Funds Holding VEEV
 Consumer Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Barry Rosenstein Stock Picks-> Funds Holding VEEV-> Consumer Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CR
PCVX
PIPR

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