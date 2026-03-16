Notable Monday Option Activity: CR, PCVX, PIPR

Vaxcyte Inc (Symbol: PCVX) options are showing a volume of 11,180 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.9% of PCVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 3,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,000 underlying shares of PCVX. Below is a chart showing PCVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
And Piper Sandler Companies (Symbol: PIPR) options are showing a volume of 1,647 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 164,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81% of PIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 203,395 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 820 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,000 underlying shares of PIPR. Below is a chart showing PIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:
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