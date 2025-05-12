Notable Monday Option Activity: CPRI, KNX, NXT

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) saw options trading volume of 17,977 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of KNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 9,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 955,900 underlying shares of KNX. Below is a chart showing KNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nextracker Inc (Symbol: NXT) saw options trading volume of 9,927 contracts, representing approximately 992,700 underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of NXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,000 underlying shares of NXT. Below is a chart showing NXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CPRI options, KNX options, or NXT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: GLIN Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CBRG
NE Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.