Notable Monday Option Activity: CPRI, KNX, NXT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI), where a total of 18,389 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.9% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025 , with 2,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,400 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) saw options trading volume of 17,977 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of KNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 9,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 955,900 underlying shares of KNX. Below is a chart showing KNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Nextracker Inc (Symbol: NXT) saw options trading volume of 9,927 contracts, representing approximately 992,700 underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of NXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,000 underlying shares of NXT. Below is a chart showing NXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CPRI options, KNX options, or NXT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.