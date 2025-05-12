Markets
CPRI

Notable Monday Option Activity: CPRI, KNX, NXT

May 12, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI), where a total of 18,389 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.9% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,924 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,400 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (Symbol: KNX) saw options trading volume of 17,977 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of KNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 9,559 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 955,900 underlying shares of KNX. Below is a chart showing KNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Nextracker Inc (Symbol: NXT) saw options trading volume of 9,927 contracts, representing approximately 992,700 underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of NXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,000 underlying shares of NXT. Below is a chart showing NXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CPRI options, KNX options, or NXT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 GLIN Videos
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CBRG
 NE Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
GLIN Videos-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CBRG-> NE Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CPRI
KNX
NXT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.