Notable Monday Option Activity: COST, ANAB, THS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 37,425 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 161% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $900 strike put option expiring November 14, 2025 , with 1,903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 190,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $900 strike highlighted in orange:

AnaptysBio Inc (Symbol: ANAB) options are showing a volume of 5,239 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 523,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 140.6% of ANAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 372,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 381,000 underlying shares of ANAB. Below is a chart showing ANAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And TreeHouse Foods Inc (Symbol: THS) saw options trading volume of 8,555 contracts, representing approximately 855,500 underlying shares or approximately 138.1% of THS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 619,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,700 underlying shares of THS. Below is a chart showing THS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

