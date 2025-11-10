Notable Monday Option Activity: COST, ANAB, THS

AnaptysBio Inc (Symbol: ANAB) options are showing a volume of 5,239 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 523,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 140.6% of ANAB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 372,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,810 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 381,000 underlying shares of ANAB. Below is a chart showing ANAB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And TreeHouse Foods Inc (Symbol: THS) saw options trading volume of 8,555 contracts, representing approximately 855,500 underlying shares or approximately 138.1% of THS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 619,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,737 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,700 underlying shares of THS. Below is a chart showing THS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options, ANAB options, or THS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: NXQ market cap history
EJH shares outstanding history
CAPS market cap history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.