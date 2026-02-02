Notable Monday Option Activity: CORZ, TER, RCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ), where a total of 111,938 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 102.9% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 10,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) options are showing a volume of 24,609 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.6% of TER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 2,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,200 underlying shares of TER. Below is a chart showing TER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 21,015 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 79.6% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,508 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,800 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

